Eindhoven Airport reaches record passenger numbers

Eindhoven Airport reached record passenger numbers again this summer. In July, August and September this year, more than two million people departed from or landed at the airport.

According to CBS (Central Bureau of Statistics), this is the first time the airport has exceeded the two million passenger mark in its history.

Passenger numbers during the July to September period were almost 8% higher than the same period last year. The top three destinations were London Stansted, Budapest and Malaga.

Over 90,000 passengers flew from Eindhoven to London Stansted. That is 4.5% of the total number of passengers in the summer period. In the same period last year, London Stansted was only the seventh most popular destination.

More destinations and fuller aircrafts

After Schiphol, Eindhoven Airport is the busiest airport in the Netherlands. The increased passenger numbers are most likely due to the increasing number of attractive destinations on offer. Airlines are also managing to fill aircrafts with more people.

Passenger numbers at other airports decreasing

Meanwhile, CBS says that interest in smaller airports across the region declined during the summer months. This includes Breda International Airport (also known as Seppte) and Kempen Airport in Budel.

Source: Omroep Brabant

Translator: Rachael Vickerman