In the run-up to the 2020 European Football Championship, Nederlands Elftal (the Dutch national football team) will play a friendly match against the US at Philips Stadium.

It will be the sixth time the two countries compete against each other. The Netherlands won four times and the US won the last encounter.

The match will take place on Thursday, 26 March.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Shufei

Editor: Melinda Walraven