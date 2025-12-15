Fire in Eindhoven city centre

Three catering establishments and an apartment complex were evacuated on Sunday night due to a fire on Stationsplein in Eindhoven.

According to a 112 correspondent, the fire started in an office or scullery at Sopranos restaurant. This caused a lot of black smoke, especially at the beginning.

Evacuation

Due to the smoke, neighbouring buildings had to be evacuated. The fire brigade arrived at the scene with numerous fire engines and personnel. The extent of the damage is unclear.

Source: Studio040.nl

Tranlsated by: Vanya Dobrikova via DeepL