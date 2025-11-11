Huge explosion at Italian delicatessen

A ‘gigantic explosion’ is how residents describe the incident at an Italian delicatessen in Nuenen. Owner Carlo Cannavacciuolo doesn’t think it was an attack but a botched burglary. “Two weeks ago, they couldn’t get in. Now they tried with a heavy explosive.” He hopes the perpetrators now understand that you can’t just walk in.

Carlo doesn’t know why someone would target his business. “There’s no money here, only a few bottles of wine and oil. It’s completely unclear to me. I have no disputes, no debts, and no laid-off staff. If anyone thinks they have a dispute, they can call me.”

Carlo was initially shocked and worried for his neighbours upstairs. Luckily, there was no fire. What he knows from nearby cameras is that a hole was first punched in the tempered glass. “Then you see a Cobra 6 being inserted into the hole, and there’s a huge explosion. But the window doesn’t blow out.” The perpetrators then smashed the window, but their attempt to gain entry failed.

Tomorrow the delicatessen will reopen as usual. “Thanks to a lot of kind people, everything is tidied up and clean. But first, I’m going to relax on the couch after a busy day.”

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha