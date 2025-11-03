Extra rush hour trains on Monday

Extra trains will run between Utrecht and Eindhoven and Heerlen via Rotterdam during rush hour on Monday. The NS is doing this because no trains will be able to run between Utrecht and Den Bosch until Friday. The track there was severely damaged in an accident on Thursday.

A spokesperson for ProRail told Omroep Brabant that ProRail and NS have managed to run four trains during the morning and evening rush hours in this way. During both rush hours, there are two trains from Heerlen to Utrecht and two trains southbound.

It is not yet known whether the extra trains will also run for the rest of the week. Following the train accident near Meteren, no trains will run between Geldermalsen and Den Bosch until Friday 7 November. NS has deployed replacement buses on this route.

Truckload of pears on the track

On Thursday, a train collided with a lorry carrying pears at a level crossing. Five people were slightly injured in the accident: the lorry driver and four train passengers. At the time of the collision, there were more than 500 people on the train. They were picked up by buses and taken away.

One kilometre of track was damaged in the collision. According to ProRail, Strukton is working around the clock to repair it as quickly as possible. Investigations have shown that the overhead lines and underground cables remained intact. ProRail does not need to replace them.

Huge logistical operation

ProRail describes it as a huge logistical operation, requiring specialist technical personnel. “A lot of material has to be brought in. This includes five hundred sleepers, two kilometres of rails, a switch and ballast. A special road and lighting have been installed at the site in Meteren so that the contractor can work day and night.”

Source: Studio040/Omproep Brabant

Translated by: Vanya