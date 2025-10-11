CO2 leak at Sligro in Eindhoven

By
Muktha
-

A CO2 leak occurred at catering wholesaler Sligro on Hurksestraat Eindhoven on Friday morning. One person had to be checked by the ambulance staff, but did not need to go to the hospital.

According to a 112 correspondent, a pipe with CO2 was hit during work in the building. The building was evacuated and emergency services arrived at the scene in large numbers.

The fire brigade came to the scene with two trucks and the area was cordoned off. It is not yet known when Sligro will reopen.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Muktha Kartik

