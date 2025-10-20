Cache discovered; dealer caught

A drugs dealer caught red-handed in Best last Friday had an unusual hiding place for his cache. On Instagram, the police writes: “The drugs were concealed in the hollow space inside an adapter!” 

Several balls of cocaine and heroin had been stashed in the adapter. The suspect has been arrested for possession and transport of narcotics.

“However inventive you are at hiding your merchandise, we will find it”, says the Best-Oirschot police. It is not known how the police got wind of this drugs dealer.

