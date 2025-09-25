Explosive placed in front of the fish shop on Kruisstraat

By
Lila Mehrez
-
Photo Credit: Studio040

An explosive device was placed outside a fishmonger’s shop on Kruisstraat in Eindhoven on Wednesday night. The perpetrator was caught by someone inside the shop, a 112 correspondent reported.

The perpetrator was reportedly preparing an attack on the fishmonger. A 112 correspondent reported that the perpetrator was caught during the preparations. An explosion failed to occur. The perpetrator fled, leaving the explosive device outside the door.

Drug research

Last week, police raided several homes and shops in Eindhoven as part of a large-scale drug investigation. The fishmonger on Kruisstraat was one of the locations involved in the operation. Three men and a woman were arrested. They are reportedly from the same family.

Police are investigating the incident and cordoned off a section of Kruisstraat on Wednesday night. The explosives will be collected by a specialised company.

 

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez

