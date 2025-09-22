Concerns about safety on bike path

Two school children were assaulted at the end of August on the cycle path along Eindhovenseweg near Son. This prompted the Voor U! and VVD political parties to raise concerns about safety on the cycle path. In response, the village council of Son en Breugel stated that the situation is being monitored and that measures have been taken.

The hedges between the bike path and the highway were particularly objectionable to those who raised the issue. They were said to be so high that social control from the road was difficult. This was a cause for concern, according to the parties involved, as dozens of students from Son en Breugel cycle there every day to attend secondary school.

“The hedge has now been trimmed back to approximately one meter in height. According to the guidelines, this allows for good visibility from the road. In the current situation, the hedge serves to keep motorists and cyclists separated. We will continue to monitor whether visibility on the bike path remains good,” the Municipal Executive has announced.

Lights

In addition, according to the village council, other measures were already in place. We ensure optimal visibility by providing good lighting along the cycle path. Additionally, there is both visible and invisible surveillance and enforcement. And we will continue to monitor the situation.’

Translated by: Vanya

Source: Studio040