Stabbing near Eindhoven Central Station

A man was injured Monday evening in a stabbing incident near Eindhoven Central Station. The victim was rushed to the hospital.

According to a 112 correspondent, the victim was located near the bicycle shed and taxi rank. Two ambulances and a trauma helicopter were dispatched. The victim was eventually placed in an ambulance and taken to the hospital with sirens blaring.

Police have launched a search for the perpetrator. They have searched the station and the train to Venlo. An area adjacent to the station has also been cordoned off with tape. Source: Studio040 Translated by: Seetha