Man seriously injured in city centre stabbing

A man was seriously injured in a stabbing in the centre of Eindhoven on Saturday evening. The victim was taken by ambulance to a specialised hospital in Tilburg, accompanied by a motorcycle police officer.

The stabbing took place in a car park between Kleine Berg and Keizersgracht. The cause of the incident is unknown. The police have launched an investigation.

Two locations have been cordoned off with police tape. According to a 112 correspondent, these are the places where the man was stabbed and where he was found.

The police are searching under cars and in rubbish bins at the crime scene. It is unclear what exactly the officers are looking for. In addition, forensic investigations are being carried out. Witnesses are being called upon to come forward.

Source: Studio040

Tranlsated by: Vanya