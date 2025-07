A victim has been injured in a stabbing on Kruisstraat in Eindhoven. What exactly happened is still being investigated by the police.

The victim was checked in the shop by ambulance personnel. Two suspects, a 37-year old woman and a 60-year old man, have been arrested and are questioned at the police station . A “conflict” preceded the incident, according to police, but the exact cause is not known.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Vanya