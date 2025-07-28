Cars collide at notorious Veldhoven intersection

Two cars collided on Saturday morning on the Zilverbaan in Veldhoven. One driver was arrested because he tested positive for drugs.

The accident occurred around a quarter to eleven at an intersection. According to a 112 correspondent, one of the vehicles involved is believed to have run a red light.

Two passengers were examined at the scene by ambulance personnel. Both vehicles were severely damaged. Several lanes were closed due to the accident. According to the 112 correspondent, the road is notorious for the number of accidents that occur there.

