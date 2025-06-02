Many injured in a large fight in Best

A huge fight broke out at a hotel on Bosseweg in Best on Saturday night. Several people were injured in the process.

An ambulance arrived for four people. One person sustained very serious injuries and was rushed to the trauma centre in Tilburg.

The injured came from different rooms on different floors. Police searched the entire hotel for possible victims. This lasted until 4.30 am. Some rooms had to be broken into.

Migrant workers mainly occupy the hotel. What caused the fight is not known. The police are investigating.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Vanya Dobrikova