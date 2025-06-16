Café shut for six months after almost all visitors carry drugs

The mayor of Oirschot has closed Thuishaven Ons May pub for six months. A raid on Friday night found that almost all visitors present had hard drugs in their possession.

The reason for the check was the suspicion of drug dealing from the café. Two men, aged 24 and 27, from Oirschot and Eindhoven, were arrested for carrying a trade quantity of drugs.

The premises on the Market Square will be closed for the next six months under the Opium Act, according to notices from the municipality hanging on the door.

The owners of the pub earlier informed a reporter from Omroep Brabant that they had nothing to report. “And now fuck off,” they snapped at him.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Vanya