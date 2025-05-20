Gas station thief sentenced

An Eindhoven resident has been sentenced to four years in prison for robbing the same gas station on Limburglaan in Eindhoven twice. On both occasions, he threatened employees with a knife.

The first robbery occurred on Sunday evening, November 10, last year. Masked, he entered the gas station and approached the cash register, where he brandished a large knife at the staff. Striking the counter with the weapon, he demanded money before escaping with more than six hundred euros.

Just days later, before the employees had recovered from the shock, the man struck again. Once more, he concealed his face and wielded a knife to intimidate staff. “More money, more money,” he demanded. After securing his loot, he fled the scene.

No Stranger to Justice

The perpetrator, then 26 years old, was arrested the following week after a police investigation. He was already known to law enforcement, having been convicted of a street robbery in 2019. “There is a long-term and persistent pattern of offences that began at age 16,” the court noted. He is also reported to suffer from a psychotic disorder and struggles with cannabis addiction.

His troubles escalated after losing his job, leading to mounting debts and increased stress. Within a year, he turned to robbing the gas station.

Traumatic Experience

“A robbery—especially one involving a large knife—is an extremely traumatic experience for victims, often affecting them for years,” the judge stated. “This incident was even more distressing, as it happened twice within a few days at their workplace.”

In addition to serving his prison sentence, the Eindhoven resident has been ordered to pay thousands of euros in damages to the victims.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha