Drug trafficking investigation leads to multiple arrests

Police raided multiple homes in Eindhoven on Tuesday morning in an investigation into drug trafficking. Officers raided homes on Keldermansstraat, Abrikozenstraat and Amelandlaan. Seven people were arrested.

In the early morning, an arrest team broke open the door of a house. The police were on the move with many units, and a sniffer dog was also deployed. On the Abrikozenstraat, officers searched a house. Police were also present at a broken-in garage opposite the house. Specialised sniffer dogs from the national unit were also present here.

The raids are related to an investigation into drug trafficking. Based on intercepted communications, the police tracked down seven people in Eindhoven in 2024 who are suspected of being active in the drug trade.

It concerns five men and two women between the ages of 24 and 57. In addition to the arrests, cash, luxury goods and data carriers were also seized, the police said. Source: Studio040 Translated by: Seetha