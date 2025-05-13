Driving under influence: A threat in driver education

Five test positive for narcotics during driving school inspection in Eindhoven.

EINDHOVEN — Four driving students and one instructor tested positive for narcotics during a large-scale police inspection in Eindhoven on Monday. Blood samples were collected from all five individuals for further analysis.

The inspection involved checks on over 48 school vehicle drivers, including students and instructors. Authorities have not disclosed the exact location of the operation or the specific substances detected.

In addition to the drug-related findings, police issued a fine to one instructor who lacked the necessary certification to provide driving lessons legally.

This incident echoes a similar case in April in Den Bosch, where six student drivers were arrested for operating vehicles under the influence of drugs. In one particularly alarming case, a driving instructor was found to be accompanying a student while under the influence of cocaine.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha