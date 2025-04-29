Negligence takes lives

An accident on Hurksestraat in May 2023 has led to a lawsuit in the United States. During that case, an American female soldier who caused the accident was convicted of manslaughter. She ignored a priority sign and hit an Iranian woman, who was on a bicycle.

Revenge

After the accident, the victim’s husband was out for revenge. He stalked the American soldier for six months. At the Klein Brogel airbase near Peer, where she was stationed, he eventually stabbed her more than 100 times with a kitchen knife. The 24-year-old victim suffered serious injuries to her hands and face.

Wright, in tears, told the court that the man repeatedly choked, punched and stabbed her over five minutes. She said she was left with more than 20 scars from the attack and that she suffers from PTSD, anxiety and depression. “Your tragic loss deeply saddens me. This tragic accident has changed my entire life in every way”.

Suicide The cyclist died in the hospital the next day. Her only child told the court that her mother fled Iran at the age of 29, seeking a better life in the Netherlands. “My mother was an incredibly kind, selfless and courageous woman”, her daughter said. She further added that her father was unable to cope with the loss. He committed suicide in April 2024. “I lost both my parents in less than a year due to a single moment of negligence”.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha