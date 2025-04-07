House fire in Vaartbroek, police investigate

A fire broke out in a house on Vaartbroek in Eindhoven on Sunday afternoon. Police suspect arson and have started an investigation.

There was substantial damage to the rear of the home. The fire brigade managed to prevent the fire from spreading to the inside.

It appears that there are no injuries. Investigators began trace research on Sunday. According to a 112 correspondent, residents say they heard a loud bang.

The street was cordoned off by ribbons.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Vanya