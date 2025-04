The Geldrop fire brigade was called Saturday evening around 6 p.m. to a roadside forest fire on the Elsbroekpad. The forest being very dry, the fire spread rapidly.

Fortunately, the fire department was quickly on the scene and soon managed to bring the fire under control with a high pressure jet. The wood was then soaked to prevent it from reigniting. The fire brigade’s activities attracted a lot of attention from passers-by.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Vanya