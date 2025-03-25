Tragic tuk-tuk incident claims lives

A heart-breaking incident unfolded in Sri Lanka, involving a couple from Son en Breugel. The accident occurred last week in a tuk-tuk.

The husband of the 53-year-old woman, who died in an accident in Sri Lanka last week, also died on Monday. He was in the tuktuk with her, which collided with a truck.

The accident happened last Tuesday evening in Dambulla, a town in the middle of the country. According to the news website Lanka Sara, two foreign passengers were also seriously injured in the collision between the tuktuk, a three-wheeler, and a truck.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is assisting the relatives of the grieving families.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha