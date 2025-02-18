City Center and Stadium area designated as risk zones

The centre of Eindhoven and the area around the Philips Stadium were designated as a ‘security risk area’ on Wednesday. This will take place around the Champions League match between PSV and Juventus. This was decided by Mayor Jeroen Dijsselbloem, on the advice of the police.

The designated area includes several access roads to the center of Eindhoven. This decision is effective from 10:00 AM on Wednesday until 3:00 AM on Thursday. PSV is implementing additional security measures in and around the stadium for the Champions League match, though the specifics of these measures are not disclosed.

Within this security risk area, the police, on behalf of the Public Prosecution Service, are authorized to conduct preventive searches.

PSV lost to Juventus 2-1 in Turin last week. To advance to the next round of the prestigious Champions League, PSV, led by coach Peter Bosz, must secure a win at home on Wednesday evening.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha