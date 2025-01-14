Truck collides with police car

A truck collided with a police car on the Boschdijk in Eindhoven on Tuesday morning. 

The accident happened when the truck driver wanted to merge from the parallel road. He overlooked the police car and drove into the side of the vehicle. The low-hanging sun may have played a role.

The officers escaped unscathed. The police car was less fortunate. The car was badly damaged and cannot be used for the time being. According to a 112 correspondent, this is inconvenient. The police station apparently already has few police cars, because many vehicles are in the garage for repair and maintenance.

