Fire in barn in Veldhoven causes significant smoke development

By
Lila Mehrez
-
Photo credit: Studio040/Alain Heeren

A fire raged in a barn on Dorpstraat in Veldhoven on Thursday morning. No one was injured. There was a lot of smoke development.

It is not clear how the fire started. The flames initially shot out of the roof, a 112 correspondent reports.

Storage

The fire brigade arrived quickly, but had difficulty entering the barn. Eventually, after several attempts, they succeeded and the fire could be extinguished better. Various items such as chairs were stored in the barn. The exact damage is unknown.

 

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez

