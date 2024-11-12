Thieves take off with laptops, cash, and jewellry

The police are looking for three burglars who struck in Eindhoven on October 12. Laptops, money, jewellery and watches were stolen from a house on Vliststraat. There is still no trace of the perpetrators.

Daylight Heist

On Saturday afternoon, around 1:30 PM, a trio arrived in a silver or light-coloured car. One man stood guard outside, talking on the phone, while the other two approached the house.

At the back of the house, they broke open a window and entered. Inside, they searched the house, placing all valuables into black bags they found there. The burglars then exited through the front door.