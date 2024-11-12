Thieves take off with laptops, cash, and jewellry

The police are looking for three burglars who struck in Eindhoven on October 12. Laptops, money, jewellery and watches were stolen from a house on Vliststraat. There is still no trace of the perpetrators.
Daylight Heist
On Saturday afternoon, around 1:30 PM, a trio arrived in a silver or light-coloured car. One man stood guard outside, talking on the phone, while the other two approached the house.
At the back of the house, they broke open a window and entered. Inside, they searched the house, placing all valuables into black bags they found there. The burglars then exited through the front door.
On camera
Cameras around the house recorded the break-in. The police say the images will soon be shown in investigation programs. In the meantime, photos of the burglars are already being shared. “If you recognise them, let us know. They are not afraid of being caught and we fear that they will do this more often” added the police.
Source: Studio040
Translated by: Seetha