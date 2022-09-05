Electric car catches fire in Nuenen

An electric car caught fire at Heikampen in Nuenen on Monday morning. It is a Porsche – the car may be a total loss.

As the car driver left for work in the morning, he noticed a smoky smell. For a moment, it seemed to come from the air outside. But then the smoke entered the car, forcing the driver to park the vehicle on the side. He immediately called for the fire brigade.

When firefighters arrived, the car was full of smoke inside. Although the fire did not develop quickly, it caused extensive damage to the vehicle.

In addition, the fire brigade had difficulty switching off the vehicle’s power supply. Only after some investigation could the battery be completely disconnected.

It is not clear exactly how the fire could have started, the fire brigade is taking into account a short circuit. Also, it is unclear whether the car can still be repaired. There were no injuries in the accident.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha