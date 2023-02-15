Eindhoven begins preparation for construction District E

27 February is the day. Then the Municipality of Eindhoven begins with the preparatory work of District E, the metamorphosis of Stationsplein. On the intersection Stationsplein/Vestdijk the shovel goes into the ground.

The elevations between the carriageways on Stationsplein will also be removed and work will be done on the sewers.

The work means that motor vehicles will have to make temporary detours starting 27 February. Due to the work, the intersection connecting Stationsplein, Vestdijk and Vestdijktunnel will be closed. The municipality reports that the work may also involve noise pollution.

Prestigious project

District E is a much-discussed project, with three tall residential towers, stores and greenery. Recently the administrative judge swept the last objections from the table, so the redevelopment of Stationsplein can start.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob