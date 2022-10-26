Road works: Part of Eindhoven Randweg near Batadorp closed

Due to road work, the connecting road of the N2/A58 from the Eindhoven Randweg near the Batadorp junction will be closed next weekend. A detour will be set up from both sides.

The road towards Tilburg will be closed from Friday evening until Monday morning. Because of the detour, motorists and truck drivers are expected to take ten minutes longer.

Tunnel

The Municipality of Eindhoven is building a tunnel under the A2/N2 to improve the accessibility of Eindhoven Airport, the Brainport Industries Campus and the Acht industrial area, among others. It should also reduce the risk of traffic jams.

