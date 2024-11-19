A special grinding train from BAM Rail will smoothen the railway tracks between Eindhoven and Best during the night of 23 November. The intention is that the tracks will become smoother and quieter.

ProRail commissioned the job. The intention is that the track will also last longer as a result of the grinding. BAM Rail warns that after the work, the train traffic will temporarily make a different sound. This effect will disappear after six to ten weeks. The track noise will then be reduced.

Residents living near the track have received a message that they can be included in an email service. Anyone living within three hundred metres of the track can register for this and will then automatically receive a message in the event of (urgent) work.

Source:Studio040

Translate:Ayşenur Kuran