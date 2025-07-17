Johan Bakayoko leaves PSV for RB Leipzig

With PSV the Belgian player won the national championship twice. On top of that, he managed to win the KNVB cup twice as well as the Johan Cruijff Trophy.

Special years

“These were the most special years of my life so far”, says Johan. “They made me who I am as a player and as a human being. Of course there were lows as well as highs but these taught me a lot and made me stronger..Now, after six years of PSV, I feel ready for the next step. This opportunity with RB Leipzig is wonderful. I wish to thank everyone at PSV for everything”.