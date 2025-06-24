Walter Benítez is leaving PSV for a new adventure in England. The Argentinian goalkeeper will play for Crystal Palace, which plays in the Premier League, next season. “I have had three fantastic years,” Benitez said at his farewell.

In the summer of 2022, Benítez moved from French OGC Nice. During the three seasons he was active in Eindhoven, he played in 134 official matches. He became national champion twice with the club and won the Johan Cruijff Shield twice and the TOTO KNVB Cup once.

“I wish PSV and its supporters all the best,” says Benitez. Crystal Palace will be the fourth club in the career of the 32-year-old goalkeeper. His contract with PSV expires on 1 July and he will play for last season’s FA Cup winner.

PSV has signed a new goalkeeper for next season: 29-year-old Nick Olij comes from Sparta.

Source: Studio040

Translate: Ayşenur Kuran