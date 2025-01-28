Victory against NAC and 10 million euros for Dams

PSV won 3-2 against NAC on Saturday and had a difficult time against the people from Breda. Yannick Eling reported on the match on behalf of Studio040 and looks back. It is also about the transfer of Matteo Dams that seems to give PSV 10 million euros.

Dams made his debut for PSV 1 this season and immediately made a good impression on the left back position. The Belgian seemed to extend his contract in Eindhoven, but is now making the switch to Saudi Arabia. That gives both the defender and PSV the necessary millions.

“If you had told me a year ago that we would take over Sergiñio Dest on a free transfer and that we would sell Matteo Dams for about 10 million euros, I think I would have thought you were crazy,” says Yannick Eling.

“I think it’s a remarkable step, for a boy who seems to have a great career ahead of him and was also in the picture with the Red Devils, for example. That will now be put in the fridge. But with the millions involved, it is also understandable at the same time.”

Windfall

For PSV, it is also a financial windfall. Such an amount for a player who is in fact the third left back of coach Peter Bosz’s team.

“I don’t know if the money can be reinvested immediately,” says Eling. “But it is true that something has to be done at the back now. Maybe someone is hired or invested in a talent. But now there is too little quality at the back.”

Defence

Richard Ledezma in particular is a dissonant on the right back position, according to Eling. “Actually, it was already clear at the end of last season that something had to be done there. The arrival of Rick Karsdorp has not worked out well.”

“The fact that he is not yet a substitute against NAC is a sign on the wall. Because Ledezma is always trumped against both NAC and Red Star Belgrade. The danger always arises from his side. In a well-run PSV, he can keep up, but if it doesn’t work, he’s very uncomfortable.”

Goals conceded

In addition, the flush is thin in other places in the defence. “Nagalo was badly injured at the shoulder, which is also a setback. I actually expected Perisic more often in the back position, but he apparently doesn’t qualify for that. PSV has conceded at least two goals in the last five matches. That also has to do with the quality of the defenders who are available for Bosz.”

Nevertheless, PSV managed to win the duel against NAC, after the black European match in Belgrade. “Bakayoko played a little better, Luuk de Jong was important and certainly Guus Til, who actually just wins the game for you. Moreover, we have seen Bajraktarevic in action for the first time. That also looked promising.”

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Kirti Singh