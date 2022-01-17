PSV remains the leader after a win over FC Groningen

PSV won by 0-1 on Sunday afternoon on a visit to FC Groningen. The only goal of the match was scored by Mario Götze.

Roger Schmidt gave Maxi Romero a place in the starting line-up for the first game after the winter break. The Eindhoven team almost took the lead early on via a half-volley from Gakpo. Moments later, Gakpo was again involved in an attack. The PSV player passed to Götze and the German was able to finish from close range, 0-1.

PSV was the better team in the first half and the second goal was on the cards, but Ritsu Doan and Gakpo were unable to score. The visitors went into the dressing room with a slight lead.

In the second half, FC Groningen came close to equalising but Teze and Romero managed to get the ball off the line and clear it. With new changes in-game, including the introduction of Joey Veerman, it seemed only a matter of time before a second goal came. However, the Groningen goalkeeper was always in the way.

There were no further goals, so PSV managed to finish the first game after the winter break with a minimal lead.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Vesna