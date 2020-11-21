PSV internationals back and ready for FC Twente

PSV’s international players have returned to Eindhoven. And Roger Schmidt finally has a COVID-19-free squad.

PSV is mourning the loss of its former chairman and club icon, Harry van Raaij. This article contains a summary of the intercountry period and week. It also has an extensive preview of the match against FC Twente.

Several PSV international players have returned to Eindhoven with mixed feelings. For example, Philipp Max made his debut for Germany. But, he was also part of the team that recorded the biggest defeat (6-0 against Spain) in history.

Yvon Mvogo could only watch his team draw against Spain from the bench. Their last match got cancelled too. Eran Zahavi played two matches for Israel and gave a winning assist against Scotland. But he didn’t score and finished third in the group with his country.

Ibrahim Sangaré played against Madagaskar with Ivory Coast. His squad, however, didn’t qualify for the Africa Cup yet.

Denzel Dumfries was vital for the Dutch national team with two assists. And he won two Nations League matches. That was along with goal scorers and former PSV players Memphis Depay and Gini Wijnaldum.

Donyell Malen also made his minutes, but Oranje finished second in Group 1. They, therefore, won’t play the semi-finals in 2021. Jordan Teze and Cody Gakpo won their first but lost the second qualification match for EURO 2021 with Oranje’s U/21s. That was despite Gakpo’s goal.

Richie Ledezma had a successful debut with two superb assists for Team USA. And Mauro Júnior made his first-ever minutes for Brazil’s U/23 squad. That was in both the preparation matches for the 2021 Olympic Games.

Noni Madueke was selected for a couple of matches with England’s U/21s. But he decided to stay in Eindhoven, to stay safe and work on his fitness.

The final, and maybe saddest story goes for Mathias Kjolo. He was selected for the Norwegian U/21 team. But both the qualification matches against Gibraltar (away) and Belarus (home) were cancelled. That was due to the tighter anti-COVID-19 measures Norway took recently.

PSV Icon passes away

In Eindhoven, the week began with sadness too. On Monday, the club announced the passing of former chairman and honorary member, Harry van Raaij. In 1984, he worked as accountant for Philips. He became PSV’s treasurer.

Van Raaij became a true icon thanks to the 20 years he worked for the club. In 2004, he was chosen as the most important manager in the 50-year history of Dutch professional football.

Almost everyone who worked with or under Harry describes the club icon as a true Brabander. He was a genuine PSV supporter and visionary. Van Raaij was both a serious businessman and friendly (father) figure.

He treated everybody with the same respect and kindness. He dared to think big and brought PSV to great heights. And for many people – including supporters – Harry embodied what PSV stands for, as a club.

‘Mijnheer van Raaij’ had been ill for some time and passed away at the age of 84. PSV has opened an online condolence register. The funeral is today (Saturday).

Harry’s family will lead the funeral procession past Philips Stadium at 15:00. This gives PSV supporters the chance to say goodbye with an honour guard. It’s expected to be very crowded.

Supporters are asked not to use set off fireworks. They should also not wear offensive clothing or behave disrespectfully.

Former goalie also passes away

PSV had more sad news to announce. On Thursday, they told fans that Pim Doesburg passed away at the age of 77. The Rotterdammer defended PSV’s goal from 1967 to 1970 and from 1980 to 1987.

He was also goalkeeper for Sparta Rotterdam and the Dutch national team. His total of 687 Eredivisie matches remains a record.

Next opponent: FC Twente (away)

The next match is the one against FC Twente, the Dutch Eredivisie’s number five. Nobody expected the reds to do so well, not after another tough season and their financial difficulties.

At the start of the season, the ‘Tukkers’ had 11 new players and a new head coach. Former PEC manager, Ron Jans, somehow got things working well very fast. The team won five and lost only one of its first competition games. PSV has only more points more, and just a slightly better goal average of two extra.

History

FC Twente was established in 1965 after Sportclub Enschede and Enschedese Boys merged. One of their first excellent coaches was Kees Rijvers. He brought the talented brothers, René and Willy van de Kerkhof, to the club.

They reached third position twice but didn’t win any titles. Not until Rijvers brought the brothers with him to Eindhoven, when he signed a contract at PSV in 1972. In the following six years, the trio won three national titles, two national cups and the UEFA Cup in 1978.

Twente relegated in 1983 but moved back to the Eredivisie in 1984. Since then, they’ve become a steady Eredivisie club. Former PSV players Michel Boerebach and Arnold Bruggink and former head coach, Fred Rutten, also played a role of importance.

The club moved from the Diekman to the Arke Stadium in 1997. And Rutten beat PSV in the 2001 KNVB Cup final. The head coach transferred to PSV right after this victory. He brought top scorer, Jan Vennegoor, of Hesselink with him.

Major success and decline

Joop Munsterman became chairman in 2003 and brought the club to great heights. They took their first-ever national title in 2010. Kenneth Perez, Bryan Ruiz, and an 18-year-old Luuk de Jong were team members.

The team also won the KNVB Cup in 2011. A disaster occurred in July of that year. Part of the stadium’s newly built roof collapsed.

Two people died and got 15 were hospitalised. From then on, things went downhill on several other levels. There was a financial and management crisis. And relegation in 2018 was the lowest point. This makes it obvious how extraordinary it is that the club are currently back on the fifth position of the ranking already.

Familiar faces

There are currently no players in Twente with a PSV history, or PSV players with a history in Twente. However, current head coach, Ron Jans, also coached Ryan Thomas at PEC Zwolle. They both were very popular and successful there.

Their absolute biggest achievement was the victory against Ajax in the KNVB Cup final in 2014. The ‘Bluefingers’ had never before even reached the final. They made history, while many people enjoyed seeing Ajax lose.

The Amsterdammers became national champions that same season. But PEC Zwolle beat them again during the Johan Cruyff Schaal (Dutch Super Cup) several months later.

It was the Ajax of current Dutch national team head coach Frank de Boer. Dailey Blind and Davy Klaassen are some of the players who will now face are now part of the Amsterdam squad. During the KNVB Cup final, Thomas scored two goals for the team.

Former PSV player, Stef Nijland, was also a member of this squad. Watch the highlights of that cup final right here.

Current situation

The squad from Enschede comes to Eindhoven without Queensy Menig. This winger plays his best football under Ron Jansen. They worked together at PEC Zwolle. But Menig’s tested positive for COVID-19.

Midfielder, Godfried Roemeratoe, is in self-quarantine because the two of them shared a room. His possible replacement is the 22-year-old Lazaros Lamprou. He is a former PAOK Saloniki player. This is PSV’s Europa League opponent, next Thursday.

The team’s strength might lie in that they have a mix of young talents and some experienced players, like club icon, Wout Brama. The 34-year-old midfielder also worked under Ron Jans at PEC Zwolle. It’s no mistake that Ron’s named so often.

This former professional football player is a German and History teacher. Jans has a way of bringing affordable players together. He boosts their confidence and get the best individual and team performances out of them.

Brazilian striker, Danilo Dasilvo is playing for FC Twente on loan from Ajax Amsterdam. He has and scored eight goals in eight matches. Václav Černý, also a former Ajax striker, has given four assists already.

Goalkeeper, Joël Drommel, made his debut as part of the Dutch national team this week. Jayden Oosterwolde is a very talented defender from Zwolle. Kik Pierie is playing on loan from Ajax, and Julio Plezeguelo is a former Arsenal youth player. You could conclude that this team has the same potential as PEC Zwolle in its glory days when they beat PSV at the Philips Stadium with 1-3

PSV’s situation

Roger Schmidt seems to finally have a COVID-19-free squad. The latest test results will come in on Sunday. But, he can, at least, train with a full team.

That’s apart from the long term injured, Maxi Romero, Érick Gutiérrez, Armando Obispo, and Marco van Ginkel. The international payers returned without any (new) injuries. So, it appears PSV is finally having some luck in a season that has been stormier than ever.

Jordan Teze is probably the personification of all that’s been positive in this storm. He got a new contract. Teze will stay in Eindhoven until 2024.

The PSV side will wear mourning bands to honour Harry van Raaij.

Match information

Match: FC Twente – PSV

Date: Sunday 22 November

Time: 16:45 (4:45PM)

Location: De Grolsch Veste, Enschede

Referee: Pol van Boekel

VAR: Serdar Gözübüyuk

Broadcast: Fox Sports, a.o.

Article by Joey van der Hart for Eindhoven News

Join the conversation online at this Facebook page