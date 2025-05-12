SP and VVD want clarity on expenses for Woensel-Zuid pact

The Eindhoven fractions of SP and VVD want to know from the municipal executive about the progress of the Woensel-Zuid Pact. The parties also want to know what has been concretely achieved with the 1.5 million euros made available for the project over the past three years.

The parties wonder what visible improvements have been achieved in the neighbourhood in terms of resident involvement, safety and social cohesion. The parties also ask whether there are measurable results and whether there has been sufficient contact with neighbourhood residents through participation initiatives.

Finally, the parties ask whether there will be a clear dashboard or other form of reporting that will allow the city council to better track progress in Woensel-Zuid.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Vanya Dobrikova