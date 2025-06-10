At the end of the month, buses will be able to use the emergency lane during traffic jams on the A67. This should make travel time more reliable.

This is according to the ED. Municipalities in the Eindhoven region have wanted buses to be able to use the emergency lane during traffic jams for some time now, but this hasn’t proven easy to achieve in practice.

Rijkswaterstaat did not have enough staff to implement the necessary changes to the emergency lane quickly, but the work will start in June anyway. For example, three emergency bays must be constructed where motorists with breakdowns can go.

The emergency lane must be ready by 27 June, and then buses can drive on it. Next year, emergency lanes along the A50 and the A2 must also be made ‘bus-ready’.

Source: Studio040

Translate :Ayşenur Kuran