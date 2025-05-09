Finding joy nearby – local activities that lift the spirit

You don’t have to travel far to discover joy and connection. Some of the most rewarding experiences happen just around the corner. Many neighbourhoods in Zuidoost-Brabant offer various activities tailored to all age groups, including those aged 55 and over.

Stay active, stay social

From morning strolls to evening dance steps, there’s something for everyone. Walking groups, for instance, combine gentle exercise with friendly conversation. Dance classes aren’t just for the young—they’re vibrant social events that boost both mood and mobility.

Creative corners in every community

Neighbourhood centres (buurtcentrum) often host creative workshops, film nights, gardening clubs and many other activities. Nearly every neighbourhood in the region has a thriving activity centre, such as Orka Activiteitencentrum in Tongelre, De Pracht in Aalst-Waalre, and De Blokhut in the Irisbuurt.

Local Support, Lasting Friendships

You can also find ledenverenigingen in the region of Eindhoven, such as Vereniging Zuid&Zo, which partners with residents and local organisations to create activities and make them accessible and enjoyable. As a member of a ledenvereniging, you often receive discounts or early access to special events, making participation even easier.

Explore, Engage, Enjoy

Explore what’s happening in your area. Activities like readings, workshops, and crafting don’t just fill time—they’re opportunities to meet new people and stay active and positive.

For Eindhoven News: Anne Yianni