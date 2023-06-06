VDL to produce 70,000 bicycle frames per year

VDL is going to make aluminum bicycle frames. The Eindhoven company is setting up a separate production line for this. Every year, 70,000 frames will roll off the production line.

The first customer for VDL is QWIC, a manufacturer of e-bikes. The frames will be made in Breda. The production is thus brought to Europe. Now, many bicycle brands depend on supplies from Asia. Because the production line is fully automated, VDL believes it can compete well internationally.

Production

“The Netherlands is of course the cycling country par excellence, but the basis of the bicycle, the frame, is mainly produced outside Europe. With VDL Bike Frame Technologies, we are bringing this production back to our country,” said VDL director Willem van der Leegte.

Source: Studio040

Translate: Ayşenur Kuran