First frost of the season felt in Brabant

As the night temperatures dropped to -1.4 degrees celsius at the airbase of Woensdrecht, the first autumn frost was measured.

At the other three official measuring stations in Brabant, it remained just above 0. In Eindhoven, it was 0.7 degrees, while Volkel was considerably cold at 0.1 and GilzeRijen at 1 degree.

Lowest temperature

A few centimetres above ground level the municipality of Eindhoven recorded temperatures of -4.8 degrees Celsius.

According to weatherman Johnny Willemsen of Weerplaza, this is the first official frost of the autumn. “And for now, also the last one. In the coming days, it will rain and it will be a lot milder”.

Source: OmroepBrabant

Translated by: Seetha