More reception places for Ukrainian refugees in Brabant-Southeast

The Safety Region Brabant-Southeast hopes to soon have more than 3600 reception places available for Ukrainian refugees.

It is not only about emergency places for people who have just arrived, but also about the reception for the longer term. According to the security region, there are now 3631 “potential” reception spots.

The government has instructed each safety region to find 2,000 emergency shelter places during this period. These are, for example, sports halls, where refugees can stay for a short time. They have a bed, get food, and can shower. The regions are now also preparing for the period afterward.

Source: omroepbrabant.nl

