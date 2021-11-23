LPF questions fireworks ban

The LPF (Lijst Pim Fortuyn) has questioned the council about the national fireworks ban. According to the party, the ban is the result of a dubious decision by Health Minister, Hugo de Jonge.

Senior medical professionals from the NVIC (Dutch Association for Intensive Care) and Acute Network Care remark that firework victims could end up in the emergency room. However, this rarely leads to hospitalisation, certainly not in the ICU.

Therefore, the faction wants to know the background of the decision from the mayor’s security council. Furthermore, they believe that the ban could cause more illegal fireworks to be imported which would essentially lead to more nuisance and injuries.

In addition, the faction comments that the decision is unfair for entrepreneurs who received only a short notification of the fireworks ban, which would only have incurred additional costs.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Seetha