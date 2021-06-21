Park Hilaria to return

After missing out last year due to the corona situation, Park Hilaria will be open this season.

No vaccination certificate or negative corona tests are required for a visit. There’s enormous attention on the safety measures. The theme park will have a wider space allocation to ensure sufficient space between the attractions and their visitors.

There will also be plenty of options for handwashing, and all the touchpoints shall be cleaned regularly. Digital and card-based payment are much encouraged.

If it gets too busy, the entrances will be temporarily closed. People who want to enter will have to wait in line. Visitors can choose the best time by monitoring the busyness on the Park Hilaria website.

Park Hilaria takes place from 30 July to 8 August.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Seetha