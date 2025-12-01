Religious items increasingly popular

Vaishali Garach shows an item from her shop

Religious items are on sale in more and more places in the city. This is due to the greater diversity of cultures in this region, but also to the changing attitude of younger generations towards religion.

Celebrity visitors came to Eindhoven’s Vrijstraat earlier this month. Footballer Zakaria Aboukhlal and YouTube star Soufiane Touzani attended the opening of the Hadiethshop. This is a shop where Muslims can buy prayer clothing, Q’rans and all kinds of Islamic gadgets. The opening was well attended: at its peak, there was even a queue of customers waiting outside the shop to be allowed in. It is already the tenth branch of this chain in the Netherlands.

Inspired by the new shop in the city centre, Studio040 decided to take a tour of the city to see if there are any other faith-related shops in Eindhoven. The tour started at the Grote Berg, where statues of Mary and candles have been on sale at Sinte Kathrien for many years. Religious items are also for sale further outside the city centre. Near Trudoplein in Strijp, there is a successful bookshop called De Fakkel, which calls itself “the Christian centre of Eindhoven”.

Spoilt little boy

Heleen Wijntje, coordinator at De Fakkel, walks over to her favourite product. It is a children’s book with the words “The Love of God” written in large letters on the cover. ‘This is the story of Joseph. He was actually a very spoilt little boy.’ She explains how he was thrown into a well by his own brothers and then sold.

A young woman with braids walking around the shop explains that she is looking for a gift for a friend who is about to be baptised. Yes, she is also a Christian, she adds.

The next stop is the shopping centre on Kastelenplein, which, after a long period of vacancy, is now bustling again thanks to new international businesses that have set up shop there. Vaishali Garach’s shop from India has been selling religious products here for three years. “This is a temple. Before every task we perform, we first pray to one of the various gods known in Hinduism”, she explains. The shelves are lined with pictures and figurines.

Frank Bosman, cultural theologian at Tilburg University, answers Studio040’s question whether there is indeed more and more “reli-shopping” to be done in our region. “In recent decades”, he says, “we have had an influx of people from Asia and Africa, who all bring their own cultures. Religion is a vital part of those cultures.”

Growing interest

“Generation Z, today’s young people, are increasingly interested in religion. Whereas in the 1990s, church attendance and religious faith was waning, this new generation feels much more drawn to religion. They also talk about it easily, and their social circle finds this ‘chill’ “, says Bosman.

Are all faiths represented in Eindhoven? We have not come across a Jewish shop with yarmulkes or other items associated with the Jewish religion. Nor have we spotted a Buddhist shop. Will we see these soon too? Are we becoming increasingly religious?

“I think we always were religious but started to forget this a bit”, says Bosman. “We all want to know who we are, where we come from, what the reason is for our existence. As soon as people ask themselves these questions, they enter the field of religion”. Then again, motives for buying religious objects might also be the aesthetic appeal of some of these items, or the increased interest in expressing one’s culture through material goods. Not all the people who buy statues of the Buddha in garden centres may be adherents of this religion, and not all might see themselves as ‘spiritual’. Source: Sudio040/Pleun Wolters Translated and edited by Greta. Final paragraph added by editor.