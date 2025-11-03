Rectification: unjustified accusation concerning Lumipol

On 24 May 2025, in an article, we wrongly accused people associated with the Lumipol company of personal involvement in the supply of electronic parts to the Israeli army, based on which we wrongly accused them of complicity in genocide and war crimes against the Palestinians.

With these statements, we have gone too far. The District Court of The Hague ruled by judgment that the factual material does not support these statements and is unlawful. That is why we are posting this rectification. That is the reason behind this rectification. We stand corrected.