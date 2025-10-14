The Eindhoven NatLab is now known as a cinema, but it was formerly a Philips laboratory. The building hosted the very first shortwave radio broadcast and was used for television experiments. That history is now brought to life by a 22-meter-long interactive artwork in the NatLab hallway.

Creating the artwork was quite a feat. Van Schilt had to delve into the archives, where he unearthed twelve stories from the NatLab’s history. Based on these, the 22-meter-long mural was created. It features the faces of Albert Einstein, Queen Wilhelmina, and the Philips brothers, among others.

Visitors can do more than admire the creation, however. After downloading a special app on their smartphone or tablet, users can scan the artwork.

Afterwards, additional images and sound will be available. This is how you see and hear the lecture Einstein gave in the Eindhoven lab in 1923, as well as Queen Wilhelmina’s speech to the Dutch colony in the East Indies.

This is also called Augmented Reality (AR). “AR ensures that a work of art becomes more than just what you see hanging on the wall,” he explains. “You can see between the layers of the creation.”

Working all-nighters

The work had to be finished within four to five weeks. According to the artist, the time pressure was therefore considerable. “There are more than eight hours in a day,” laughs Van Schilt. “Some people worked all-nighters, but we all succeeded.”

The moment he first saw the final result was special. “It was already impressive on my laptop, but seeing 22 meters of art in real life is something else entirely.” For Van Schilt, it’s extra special that his work can be seen in a place that is accessible to everyone. “I think it’s wonderful that I can give something back to the city in this way.”

Collage style

Van Schilt isn’t just popular with NatLab. PSV commissioned him to create an artwork for the twentieth birthday of midfielder Isaac Babadi. He also used AR for this.

Source: Studio040