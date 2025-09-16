Maker Days returns -27 & 28 September

Maker Days Eindhoven is the festival for everyone who wants to be inspired by innovation, creativity and technology. On September 27 and 28, downtown Eindhoven will transform into a vibrant party with crazy creations, fun activities, and special inventions.

Maker Days Eindhoven is the festival where you can discover, try, build, play, learn, and admire. From robotics to design, from fashion to games, from installations to experiments – Maker Days shows what happens when creativity and technology collide.

The Makers Showcase, Maker Talks, Future Parade, and performances reflecting the spirit of art and tech, along with Maker Awards, are all part of the programme at the Stadhuis (City Hall) in Stadhuisplein, Eindhoven.

Maker Showcase

Makers will showcase their work on 3D printing, robotics, electronics, art, technology, science, coding etc. You can race robotic cars, find a man walking around with his backpack robot, make a flower bloom with your brain waves, and check out the early detection scan for breast cancer. Or if you’d like to create your own 3D model, don’t miss Maker Days.

Future day parade – A fantastic imagination of the future

You can join with your homemade soapbox, fantasy beast, robot suit or other creation? We welcome you on our journey into the future! This inspirational parade is on Saturday, Sept. 27 and Sunday, Sept. 28 from 1 p.m. in the center of Eindhoven. During the parade, performances will take place at the Markt, Catharinaplein near De Heuvel, and at the Catharinakerk.

Maker awards

The most innovative Maker and the most innovative product win a Maker Days Innovation Award. These coveted prizes will be awarded on Saturday morning at 12 noon, with a short ceremony in the Hall of Hundred in the Town Hall.

Makers nights

Performances that will get you excited about the State-of-the-Art in XR media. Superb experiences and a glimpse of the future with gamification and AI. Magical moments with artistic moonshot on September 26 from 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. at LAB-1.

Location

Stadhuisplein Eindhoven en Stadhuis Eindhoven

Accessible to all.

