The talk show Eindje van de Week kicks off its new season with two diverse topics: the opening of the De Wielewaal estate and the current state of women’s safety in Eindhoven.

Mad Mina Mayke Weber and politician Rosa van den Nieuwenhof will be joining us. They will discuss inequality of opportunity and unsafe spaces for women. The reopening of De Wielewaal will also be discussed. The estate will open its gates to visitors this Saturday.

This festive occasion will be celebrated all weekend in the Lichtbos Eindhoven, which the estate is part of. What’s it like to live there? Eline Hintzen, great-granddaughter of Frits Philips, and current resident Twan Thijssen, will share their thoughts.

Daisy Bellis, a baroque pop artist with folk influences, will provide the music. This fall, she will be touring with Popronde, the traveling festival for emerging talent. She will be performing at M by Muziekgebouw Eindhoven on October 3rd.

As always, singer-songwriter Iris Penning reflects on Eindhoven’s week as a poetic reporter.

Recording and Drinks

Recording will take place on Friday, September 26th at 5:00 PM at M by Muziekgebouw Eindhoven. Admission is free, and there will be drinks afterward.

Studio040 will broadcast the episode on Tuesday, September 30th. “Eindje van de Week” is a collaboration between Muziekgebouw Eindhoven, Studio040, and FRITS Media. It will be presented by Mike Weerts and Eefke Boelhouwers.

Upcoming episodes are scheduled for October 17th, November 7th, November 28th, and December 19th.

Source: Studio040