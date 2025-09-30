More than sixty employees of the Catharina Hospital participated in the “Dress Red Day.” Dressed in red, they ran a ten-kilometer route in the shape of a heart to raise awareness of cardiovascular disease in women.

According to the Heart Foundation, the initiator of cardiovascular disease is still too often overlooked in women. Furthermore, there are currently no effective treatments available for certain conditions that are more prevalent in women. For years, medical studies used the male body as a benchmark.

Necessity

“Women need to be aware that heart complaints can manifest differently than the classic chest pain or radiation to the jaw,” says cardiologist Maarten van den Broek , who endorses the need for the campaign. “Fatigue or sweating can also be a sign. That’s why I think it’s important, as a physician, to visibly raise awareness of this issue.”

Annemiek de Vos, a cardiologist at the Catharina Hospital , also supports the campaign. However, she also warns against misinterpreting the term “women’s heart.”

“Women wonder if their treatment is correct, simply because they are women.”

Annemiek de Vos

The term sometimes causes unrest in the consulting room. “Women wonder if their treatment is correct, simply because they are women. While many complaints and treatments are actually well understood and proven. It’s essential that we take biological differences seriously, continue to conduct thorough research, and in the meantime, disseminate accurate knowledge. Ultimately, it shouldn’t matter whether a man or a woman is sitting across from you: every patient deserves treatment that is based on the latest insights.”

Source: Studio040