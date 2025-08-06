The life-threatening work of the Van Wijk family

Does he have a special story to tell about his street? 76-year-old Piet van Wijk stands among the white hydrangeas in his front garden and takes a moment to think. “Yes, I do have a story, but it’s far too small for you, you know. I’m the only one on the street with a slate roof”, he points up with a laugh. Behind that slate roof lies a remarkable family story about life-threatening work, dangling from tall church towers. For the summer series “De Kerkstraat” (the church street), we’re in Mierlo.

In the 1930s, few people owned a car. Perhaps the doctor, the Mayor, or the notary. But Piet van Wijk’s grandfather and father were also happily driving around in a beautiful car. They were on their way to churches or town halls, anywhere that needed slate. The Van Wijk family were roofers.

The work paid well; the family had their own roofing company, originally based in Nuenen. The company was founded in 1735. Piet shows old documents from 1888. “You worked for the church; that’s where the money was back then, roofing was a specialised profession. There weren’t many of them”, Piet tells Omroep (broadcaster) Brabant.

There’s hardly a church in the area where Piet’s family hasn’t climbed the steeple. The very tall Brigida Kerk in Geldrop was also restored. Piet even still has a photo of his father high up, dangling from a rope above the village, with boxes of slates on either side of his hips. His uncle is also hanging there. No large, modern scaffolding surrounding the entire building, no advanced climbing equipment or crash helmets, nothing. “And you could feel the tower moving in the strong wind”.

Lesson learned

Piet was 15 when he first went up on the roof. Things went wrong at a church in Eindhoven. Piet fell from a ladder into the gutter. “Luckily, the gutters were wide”, he says. “It was overconfidence, a lesson learned”. But a colleague from another company fared less well, Piet remembers. “That was on ‘t Hofke in Tongelre. That church had bluestone gutters. Because of the leaves, you couldn’t tell how good the gutters were. The gutter broke off, and the roofer fell on his head on the roof of the aisle and died”.

A brother of Piet’s grandfather also died a long time ago. “He fell from a scaffolding. It happened at Loevestein Castle in 1908”. Piet shows the death certificate. Johan van Wijk, 32 years old. “If you did that work every day, it became a habit”, he says. “And then, of course, it could get dangerous sometimes”.

For a while, it looked like Piet would take over the family business. Then disaster struck. Piet’s father died of lung cancer when Piet was only 15. He was too young to take over the business. “We kept it going for another four years with my mother. But there was less and less work and more competition”. ‘Hurricane-proof’ It was a bitter pill for Piet to swallow when he quit the business. “You have an ideal. I’m going to take over the company, I always thought. But when I was fifty, I looked back and now I can say I’m happy with it”. Piet worked in education, as a technical teaching assistant at Lorenz Casimir Lyceum. But he does hold on to his own slate roof. Out of nostalgia. It’s been there since the 1950s, although the roof does have a drawback. “In the summer, it gets scorching hot”, Piet says. “We can’t get into the attic then. But the advantage is that they’re stacked on top of each other and hung in a hook and nailed down. That makes the roof very strong. My roof is hurricane-proof”, Piet says proudly. This story is part of the summer series “De Kerkstraat” (church street), a joint project by five Brabant broadcasters: Studio040, Zuidwest TV, Dtv, Omroep Tilburg, and Omroep Brabant.

Translated by: Bob